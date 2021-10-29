Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.25 EPS.

MOH opened at $297.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.51. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $183.03 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.35.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

