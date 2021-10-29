Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Down to $199.06

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $199.06, but opened at $190.00. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $190.26, with a volume of 2,657 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

