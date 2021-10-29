Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Raises Dividend to $3.10 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $76.66.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

