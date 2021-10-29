MML Investors Services LLC Sells 465 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

