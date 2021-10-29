MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $59.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

