MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in RH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $6,451,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in RH by 9.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RH by 4.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH opened at $659.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $681.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

