MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 88,629 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 65,231 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.