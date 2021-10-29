MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $628.39 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $456.25 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $619.10 and its 200 day moving average is $627.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.