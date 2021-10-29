MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 51,922 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $26.91.

