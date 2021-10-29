Mizuho Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.95.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $433.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.38. Anthem has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.