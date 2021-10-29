Mizuho Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.95.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $433.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.38. Anthem has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

