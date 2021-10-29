Mizuho Increases DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $54.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $16,860,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,798,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,602,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

