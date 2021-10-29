Mizuho Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

AMD stock opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

