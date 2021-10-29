Mizuho Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $54.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.46.

OVV opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

