Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. 108,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,414. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
