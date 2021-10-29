Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. 108,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,414. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

