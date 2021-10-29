Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Major Shareholder Holdings A/S Novo Buys 580,000 Shares

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

UTRS stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Minerva Surgical Inc has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.37.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.