MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Buys $17,000.00 in Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter H. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MIND Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter H. Blum bought 30,000 shares of MIND Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00.

NASDAQ MIND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,906. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.05.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 190.12% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.