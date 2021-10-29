Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

TIGO stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,945. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

