Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HIE stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.