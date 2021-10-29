Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
HIE stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
