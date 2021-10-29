MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $734.86

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $734.86, but opened at $708.76. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $718.14, with a volume of 2,501 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $668.96 and a 200-day moving average of $622.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth approximately $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,155,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

