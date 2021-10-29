Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $360.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.66.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $324.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.91. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $326.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,419,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

