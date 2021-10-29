Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $375.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $375.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.66.

MSFT opened at $324.35 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $326.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

