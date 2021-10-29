Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,409,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,139,605 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,731,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,574,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $426,521,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,757,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $476,063,000 after buying an additional 1,295,529 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,001,535,000 after buying an additional 1,290,863 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 95,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.04. 696,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,889,268. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $326.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.66.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

