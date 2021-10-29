Michael Mente Sells 53,117 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.

RVLV stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

