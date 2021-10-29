M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on M&G in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on M&G in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of MGPUF stock remained flat at $$2.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

