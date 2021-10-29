M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,328 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $39,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.28. 2,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.30 and a 1-year high of $251.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

