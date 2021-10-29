M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 402.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,825 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $114.13. 236,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,480,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

