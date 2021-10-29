M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 803.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,597,787 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $400,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.57. 2,605,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.