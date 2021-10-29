M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 222,378 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7,702.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,378 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $54,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.56. The company had a trading volume of 38,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $299.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total transaction of $1,261,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,656 shares of company stock valued at $213,472,420 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.