M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $47,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after buying an additional 1,037,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 15,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

