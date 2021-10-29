M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,469.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,879 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $40,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $102.10. 95,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,437. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

