MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period.

NYSE:CMU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.0158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

