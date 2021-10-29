Mettalex (MTLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $718,909.00

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Mettalex has a market cap of $2.14 million and $718,909.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00003096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,332.44 or 0.99840859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.47 or 0.07029875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

