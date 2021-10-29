Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 82.4% in October

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OUKPY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OUKPY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.97. 625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.