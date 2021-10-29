Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 906,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

