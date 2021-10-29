Meta (MTA) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00049588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00229278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

