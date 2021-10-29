Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

CASH stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.09. 1,112,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

