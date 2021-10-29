Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Meta Financial Group worth $29,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

