Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MDP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 38,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Meredith has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meredith stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Meredith worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

