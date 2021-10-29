MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Shares Down 0.3%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €200.50 ($235.88) and last traded at €202.50 ($238.24). 214,636 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €203.20 ($239.06).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €195.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

