Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Mercer International stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

