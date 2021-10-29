Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $239.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

MEDP stock opened at $219.71 on Thursday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $108.98 and a 52 week high of $219.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.78 and its 200 day moving average is $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Medpace by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

