Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.59. Medpace has a 12-month low of $108.98 and a 12-month high of $219.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

