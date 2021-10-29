MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. 918,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEDNAX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of MEDNAX worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

