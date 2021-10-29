Medallion Financial (MFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is scheduled to be announcing its 9/30/2021 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFIN stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $195.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.05 and a beta of 2.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Medallion Financial worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

