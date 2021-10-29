MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDJH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MDJM by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDJM in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MDJM in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MDJM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 8,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. MDJM has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.