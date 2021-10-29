Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.03 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $777.98 million and approximately $25.03 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00069798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00071601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,682.92 or 1.00225968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.08 or 0.07037036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00021929 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,595,044 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

