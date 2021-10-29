Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Sunday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Mcp Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0064.

About Mcp Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

