MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. MaxLinear updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MXL traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.97. 1,832,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,867. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

