Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 96.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of -40.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

NYSE MAXR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. 2,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,549. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,753.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

