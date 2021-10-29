Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Up 5.3%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 13,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,219,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTTR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

